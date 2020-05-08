2441 FIELDING COURT

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated furnished range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

(Furnished/Short Term Lease Also Available) House has been TILED with wood plank throughout whole home. Close to SODO, Downtown Hourglass District... this large 2/2 home & (shared) laundry is finally available!! SPLIT BEDROOM floorplan, updated bathroom vanities, big backyard, and tiled with beautiful plank tiles! ! House neighbors a beautiful Garden and is half fenced in, very private and quiet backyard. This duplex is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Location is excellent as it is not far from I-4, 408, Hospitals, and Orlando International Airport. LAWN CARE and W&D are included for you. ZONED FOR BOONE HS. All applicants over 18 will be subject to a credit, background, and income verification. Minimum income 3X rent. Security deposit required equivalent to one months rent. No previous evictions. Pets OK, no aggressive breeds. Please note: NO GARAGE. Contact for any questions.