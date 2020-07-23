Apartment List
/
FL
/
connerton
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Connerton, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Connerton provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Connerton Village
21100 PASSIVE PORCH DRIVE
21100 Passive Porch Drive, Connerton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1608 sqft
For Lease. Picture Perfect and Move In Ready. Almost new and energy efficient home built in 2018, 3BR-2BR with 1608 sq.ft. of living area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Connerton Village
8741 SHADY PAVILLION COURT
8741 Shady Pavillion Court, Connerton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2186 sqft
Welcome home to a beautiful and elegant home in desirable Connerton Subdivision. Enter into an awesome foyer with all ceramic large tile flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Connerton Village
8641 SAVORY WALK DRIVE
8641 Savory Walk Drive, Connerton, FL
STOP!!!! Don't miss this Gorgeous Bedroom, 2 and a half bath Former Model home in desirable Connerton.
Results within 1 mile of Connerton

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
18837 Litzau Lane
18837 Litzau Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
7110 Moss Ledge Run
7110 Moss Ledge Run, Pasco County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19600 Timberbluff Drive
19600 Timberbluff Drive, Pasco County, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
18438 Fish Loop
18438 Fish Loop, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1591 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2bath home in great location. This home boasts a very large living room great for entertaining, cute kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, new carpet in living room and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7925 Foxgrove Dr
7925 Foxgrove Dr, Pasco County, FL
THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS A FANTASTIC FLOORPLAN WITH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND A NICE DEN W/ FRENCH DOORS ON FIRST FLOOR! HOME HAS BRAND *NEW NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT INTERIOR HOME & NEW CARPET.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
18639 New London Ave
18639 New London Avenue, Pasco County, FL
2 story 4 Bedroom/ 3.5 Bathroom w/loft home in Asbel Estates in Land O Lakes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
9913 EDMONTON DRIVE
9913 Edmonton Drive, Pasco County, FL
Relax with the family in this 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home on a pond The master bedroom is downstairs and there are 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a bonus room upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Connerton

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
10448 Sky Flower Court
10448 Sky Flower Court, Pasco County, FL
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Estates
3208 Lake Saxon Drive
3208 Lake Saxon Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Dupree Lakes
5921 Cape Loop
5921 Cape Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL
What a beautiful and large home! Located in the Dupree Lakes Community in Land o' Lakes, this 2-story home sits on a quiet neighborhood street with very little traffic.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
25018 Bristlecone Ct
25018 Bristlecone Court, Pasco County, FL
Property description a 5 bedroom 3 bath 3500 sqft executive home on a half acre corner lot that is fence. Has a caged pool with a spillover spa. Newly remodeled with high ceilings and a toasty fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6737 Angus Valley Dr
6737 Angus Valley Drive, Pasco County, FL
A newely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath 1800 sqft home on over a one acre fenced lot with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. Has a walk in closet in the master bedroom and also has a barn and other overhead coverings.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lone Star Ranch
12201 Deertrack Loop
12201 Deertrack Loop, Quail Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1481 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
15846 Pond Rush Ct
15846 Pond Rush Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2355 sqft
SUNCOAST LAKES! WITH COMMUNITY FACILITIES AND POOL! TERRIFIC CONDITION! FENCED YARD, 3 BED 2-1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL DEN, AND LOFT UPSTAIRS. 2350 SQ FT.

1 of 1

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Pines
5105 Eagle Island Dr
5105 Eagle Island Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1554 sqft
?

1 of 20

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
19830 Ellendale Dr
19830 Ellendale Drive, Pasco County, FL
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN OAKSTEAD GATED COMMUNITY. SENSATIONAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES TO INCLUDE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, VOLLEYBALL, BASKETBALL COURTS & RECREATION BUILDING. TERRIFIC LOCATION! WITH 2449 SQ FT.

1 of 13

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Dupree Lakes
5938 Blue Sage Dr
5938 Blue Sage Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE, NICE CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE ENTRY DOORS! HOME OFFERS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO PLUS FAMILY ROOM! KITCHEN HAS 42' CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE AND ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 22

Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Padgett Estates
3633 Greatwood Court
3633 Greatwood Court, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
2235 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Talia
4751 Artesian Road
4751 Artesian Road, Land O' Lakes, FL
Pristine Home with Immense Charm Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,758 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Connerton
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Tapestry Lake Park
18402 Tapestry Lake Cir, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1324 sqft
LIVE EXTRAORDINARY. LIVE TAPESTRY LAKE PARK. NOW LEASING – CALL TODAY! Tapestry Lake Park is a luxury apartment community located in Lutz, Florida. Featuring one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Connerton, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Connerton provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Connerton. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLOdessa, FLKeystone, FLCheval, FLPasadena Hills, FLPebble Creek, FL
Trinity, FLLake Magdalene, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLJasmine Estates, FLCitrus Park, FLSouth Brooksville, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey East, FLEast Lake, FLDade City, FLHernando Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg