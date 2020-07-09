All apartments in Collier County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:54 AM

9832 Venezia CIR

9832 Venezia Circle · (239) 331-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9832 Venezia Circle, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Yearly rental available June 1st! Freshly updated 2 bedroom plus den Treviso Bay condo located in the Venezia neighborhood. Enjoy the private tucked away setting and all amenities of the community. Recreation includes outdoor walking and bike paths, fitness center, pilates studio, tennis and pickle ball courts, spa, bocce, pool, club house festivities, and more. Inside you will appreciate the open concept one floor design and ease of entertaining in the updated kitchen with plenty of granite counter space to serve and entertain as your guests gather around the breakfast bar or take in the beauty of a Florida sunset from the outdoor patio. If you have been looking for a relaxed community to live work and play, don’t miss this opportunity. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy Naples life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9832 Venezia CIR have any available units?
9832 Venezia CIR has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9832 Venezia CIR have?
Some of 9832 Venezia CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9832 Venezia CIR currently offering any rent specials?
9832 Venezia CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9832 Venezia CIR pet-friendly?
No, 9832 Venezia CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9832 Venezia CIR offer parking?
No, 9832 Venezia CIR does not offer parking.
Does 9832 Venezia CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9832 Venezia CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9832 Venezia CIR have a pool?
Yes, 9832 Venezia CIR has a pool.
Does 9832 Venezia CIR have accessible units?
No, 9832 Venezia CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 9832 Venezia CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9832 Venezia CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 9832 Venezia CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 9832 Venezia CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
