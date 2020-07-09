9832 Venezia CIR

Amenities

Yearly rental available June 1st! Freshly updated 2 bedroom plus den Treviso Bay condo located in the Venezia neighborhood. Enjoy the private tucked away setting and all amenities of the community. Recreation includes outdoor walking and bike paths, fitness center, pilates studio, tennis and pickle ball courts, spa, bocce, pool, club house festivities, and more. Inside you will appreciate the open concept one floor design and ease of entertaining in the updated kitchen with plenty of granite counter space to serve and entertain as your guests gather around the breakfast bar or take in the beauty of a Florida sunset from the outdoor patio. If you have been looking for a relaxed community to live work and play, don’t miss this opportunity. Nothing to do but move in and enjoy Naples life!