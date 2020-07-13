All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

9566 TREVI CT #4944

9566 Trem Court · (239) 850-7719
Location

9566 Trem Court, Collier County, FL 34113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Available April to December 2020 @ $2500
Available January to April 2021 @ $4500

This amazing top fourth floor unit in Treviso Bay overlooks a beautiful lake and part of Rookery Bay. This fully furnished property has a social membership included (no golf), giving you access to the clubhouse and amenities. Model like features in this two bedroom, two bath unit include: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring, impact glass & doors, crown molding, extensive woodworking and a detached storage unit. Treviso Bay is known for resort style amenities and living with two clubhouses, restaurants, bars, tennis, golf, resort style pool, fitness center, and lined with walking/bike paths. Short drive to downtown Naples for shopping and dining, and to the stunning Naples beach and pier.

HOA APPROVAL 30 DAYS

** Sorry, no pets. **

* Tourist tax of 12% will be added to leases less than 6 months.

*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9566 TREVI CT #4944 have any available units?
9566 TREVI CT #4944 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9566 TREVI CT #4944 have?
Some of 9566 TREVI CT #4944's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9566 TREVI CT #4944 currently offering any rent specials?
9566 TREVI CT #4944 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9566 TREVI CT #4944 pet-friendly?
No, 9566 TREVI CT #4944 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9566 TREVI CT #4944 offer parking?
Yes, 9566 TREVI CT #4944 offers parking.
Does 9566 TREVI CT #4944 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9566 TREVI CT #4944 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9566 TREVI CT #4944 have a pool?
Yes, 9566 TREVI CT #4944 has a pool.
Does 9566 TREVI CT #4944 have accessible units?
No, 9566 TREVI CT #4944 does not have accessible units.
Does 9566 TREVI CT #4944 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9566 TREVI CT #4944 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9566 TREVI CT #4944 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9566 TREVI CT #4944 has units with air conditioning.
