9566 TREVI CT #4944

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Available April to December 2020 @ $2500

Available January to April 2021 @ $4500



This amazing top fourth floor unit in Treviso Bay overlooks a beautiful lake and part of Rookery Bay. This fully furnished property has a social membership included (no golf), giving you access to the clubhouse and amenities. Model like features in this two bedroom, two bath unit include: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile flooring, impact glass & doors, crown molding, extensive woodworking and a detached storage unit. Treviso Bay is known for resort style amenities and living with two clubhouses, restaurants, bars, tennis, golf, resort style pool, fitness center, and lined with walking/bike paths. Short drive to downtown Naples for shopping and dining, and to the stunning Naples beach and pier.



HOA APPROVAL 30 DAYS



** Sorry, no pets. **



* Tourist tax of 12% will be added to leases less than 6 months.



*** All utilities are included for season. Additional Flat fee during off-season***