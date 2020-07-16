9197 Quartz LN

Amenities
Now available for lease or sale! Possibly even lease purchase. Very spacious first floor, corner unit coach home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage in Quartz Cove at The Quarry. This residence features a Great Room floor plan with neutral tile on diagonal, formal dining area, and tray ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, a pantry, and a breakfast room with lanai access. There is also lanai access off the master suite which boasts a soaking tub, shower, dual sinks, large vanity and very large walk-in closet. Enjoy the spectacular and peaceful views of the golf course and lake from your living room or lanai with a coveted South West exposure. The Quarry is a gated private golf course community with private golf memberships available for purchase. Tenants can enjoy resort style living at the Quarry Beach Club which is centered around a 230 acre private lake with boating and water activities, beach, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, fitness center, dining, and full service spa.