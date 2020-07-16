All apartments in Collier County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:03 AM

9197 Quartz LN

9197 Quartz Lane · (239) 353-2879
Location

9197 Quartz Lane, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2091 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Now available for lease or sale! Possibly even lease purchase. Very spacious first floor, corner unit coach home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage in Quartz Cove at The Quarry. This residence features a Great Room floor plan with neutral tile on diagonal, formal dining area, and tray ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, a pantry, and a breakfast room with lanai access. There is also lanai access off the master suite which boasts a soaking tub, shower, dual sinks, large vanity and very large walk-in closet. Enjoy the spectacular and peaceful views of the golf course and lake from your living room or lanai with a coveted South West exposure. The Quarry is a gated private golf course community with private golf memberships available for purchase. Tenants can enjoy resort style living at the Quarry Beach Club which is centered around a 230 acre private lake with boating and water activities, beach, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, fitness center, dining, and full service spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9197 Quartz LN have any available units?
9197 Quartz LN has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9197 Quartz LN have?
Some of 9197 Quartz LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9197 Quartz LN currently offering any rent specials?
9197 Quartz LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9197 Quartz LN pet-friendly?
No, 9197 Quartz LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 9197 Quartz LN offer parking?
Yes, 9197 Quartz LN offers parking.
Does 9197 Quartz LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9197 Quartz LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9197 Quartz LN have a pool?
No, 9197 Quartz LN does not have a pool.
Does 9197 Quartz LN have accessible units?
No, 9197 Quartz LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9197 Quartz LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9197 Quartz LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 9197 Quartz LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 9197 Quartz LN does not have units with air conditioning.
