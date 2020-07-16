9197 Quartz LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court gym parking garage hot tub tennis court

Now available for lease or sale! Possibly even lease purchase. Very spacious first floor, corner unit coach home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage in Quartz Cove at The Quarry. This residence features a Great Room floor plan with neutral tile on diagonal, formal dining area, and tray ceilings. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, a pantry, and a breakfast room with lanai access. There is also lanai access off the master suite which boasts a soaking tub, shower, dual sinks, large vanity and very large walk-in closet. Enjoy the spectacular and peaceful views of the golf course and lake from your living room or lanai with a coveted South West exposure. The Quarry is a gated private golf course community with private golf memberships available for purchase. Tenants can enjoy resort style living at the Quarry Beach Club which is centered around a 230 acre private lake with boating and water activities, beach, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, fitness center, dining, and full service spa.