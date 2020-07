Amenities

putting green recently renovated gym pool bocce court tennis court

Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse gym pool putting green bike storage hot tub internet access tennis court

VANDERBILT COUNTRY CLUB - GOLF AND TENNIS - TURNKEY 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO - Beautiful turnkey condo! This beautiful unit comes Fully Remodeled and has an additional storage unit and serene, golf course and preserve views.



Vanderbilt Country Club just completely renovated their clubhouse and amenities and is a very active community. Tennis and golf lovers will find a friendly community full of activities along with restaurant facilities and attended fitness center. The golf course received a $2.4 million facelift in 2015.



Rates:



January through April - $4500 per month



No Pets Allowed



