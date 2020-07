Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

This incredible unit has beautiful lake views that can be enjoyed from the comfort of brand-new outdoor furniture in a screened in lanai. Both the master and guest’s bathroom have just been renovated to go along with the a fully updated kitchen. With cathedral ceilings and spacious rooms this unit feels like a private gateway. Huntington lakes has beautiful amenities including tennis courts, community pool and spa, and a clubhouse. Don’t miss out on this hidden gem in beautiful Naples.