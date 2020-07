Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

CLEAN AND READY TO GO - 2 BED., 2 BATH Second Floor Condo at Woodgate of Naples. This home has Tile flooring throughout, no carpet. Everything is in good working order, AC and HW Heater replaced in 2018. Skylight in living room adds lots of natural light. Condo is southern facing which provides more of Florida's beautiful sunshine. Screened Lanai accessible from both living room and master bedroom. Short drive to gorgeous Naples Beaches, shopping, dining and Marco Island!