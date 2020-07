Amenities

Beautiful turnkey furnished lakefront single family home with 2 bedrooms plus den and 2.5 baths in the sought after Isles of Collier Preserve. Home boasts a private pool with integrated spa. Enjoy 8 miles of scenic kayak and hiking trails winding through acres of unspoiled natural habitat. Enter the screened in lanai through fully recessed sliding glass doors to a custom outdoor kitchen with built-in grill. This home is ideally located off US-41 in the South Shore of Naples Bay and is only four miles from downtown Olde Naples, shopping and beaches.