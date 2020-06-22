4645 Winged Foot CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Welcome to Paradise!!! Such a great way to spend the cold, dreary months of winter up North in this beautiful condo in Naples Lakes. It has everything you will need. Just bring your clothes. Lots of room to have visitors. There is a king size bed in the master bedroom, 2 twins in the guest room and a full size murphy bed in the den. This unit has a fantastic view of the #10 green, great westerly views and a short walking distance to the pool. A very well maintained home with fresh paint, some new furnishings and décor. It's close to all the fabulous amenities Naples has to offer. You will not be disappointed in this Naples winter retreat.