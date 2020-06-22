All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:25 PM

4645 Winged Foot CT

4645 Winged Foot Court · (239) 216-6444
Location

4645 Winged Foot Court, Collier County, FL 34112
Naples Lakes Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-102 · Avail. now

$4,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to Paradise!!! Such a great way to spend the cold, dreary months of winter up North in this beautiful condo in Naples Lakes. It has everything you will need. Just bring your clothes. Lots of room to have visitors. There is a king size bed in the master bedroom, 2 twins in the guest room and a full size murphy bed in the den. This unit has a fantastic view of the #10 green, great westerly views and a short walking distance to the pool. A very well maintained home with fresh paint, some new furnishings and décor. It's close to all the fabulous amenities Naples has to offer. You will not be disappointed in this Naples winter retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Winged Foot CT have any available units?
4645 Winged Foot CT has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4645 Winged Foot CT have?
Some of 4645 Winged Foot CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Winged Foot CT currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Winged Foot CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Winged Foot CT pet-friendly?
No, 4645 Winged Foot CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 4645 Winged Foot CT offer parking?
No, 4645 Winged Foot CT does not offer parking.
Does 4645 Winged Foot CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4645 Winged Foot CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Winged Foot CT have a pool?
Yes, 4645 Winged Foot CT has a pool.
Does 4645 Winged Foot CT have accessible units?
No, 4645 Winged Foot CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Winged Foot CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Winged Foot CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4645 Winged Foot CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4645 Winged Foot CT does not have units with air conditioning.
