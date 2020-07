Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 3rd Floor Condo available for rent in St. Croix. Updated kitchen with granite, updated washer and dryer in the laundry room, updated bathrooms and walk-in closet in the master. Nice high ceilings and neutral colors throughout. St. Croix is centrally located with easy access to I-75, many fine restaurants, water park and more. No smoking or pets please per HOA.