409 Meadowlark LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access tennis court

NAPLES BATH AND TENNIS is a great location in NORTH NAPLES, close to the junction of Pine Ridge Rd and Airport Rd, just minutes to shops, restaurants, Waterside shops, and the Beach. This second floor condo is comfortably furnished and meticulously clean, freshly painted. Master bedroom has King size bed and bathroom with combo tub and shower en suite. Second bedroom has a Queen bed and en suite bathroom also. Living room and dining area look out over the pond with screened window. Cable tv and internet, wi fi. Washer/dryer and parking outside the front door. Membership of the Bath and Tennis Club is not included except for the use of the outdoor pool/ sunbathing. Tennis and Fitness use available direct from the Club if required. One flight of stairs, no elevator.