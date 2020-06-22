All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

409 Meadowlark LN

409 Meadowlark Lane · (239) 595-1543
Location

409 Meadowlark Lane, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
NAPLES BATH AND TENNIS is a great location in NORTH NAPLES, close to the junction of Pine Ridge Rd and Airport Rd, just minutes to shops, restaurants, Waterside shops, and the Beach. This second floor condo is comfortably furnished and meticulously clean, freshly painted. Master bedroom has King size bed and bathroom with combo tub and shower en suite. Second bedroom has a Queen bed and en suite bathroom also. Living room and dining area look out over the pond with screened window. Cable tv and internet, wi fi. Washer/dryer and parking outside the front door. Membership of the Bath and Tennis Club is not included except for the use of the outdoor pool/ sunbathing. Tennis and Fitness use available direct from the Club if required. One flight of stairs, no elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Meadowlark LN have any available units?
409 Meadowlark LN has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 409 Meadowlark LN have?
Some of 409 Meadowlark LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Meadowlark LN currently offering any rent specials?
409 Meadowlark LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Meadowlark LN pet-friendly?
No, 409 Meadowlark LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 409 Meadowlark LN offer parking?
Yes, 409 Meadowlark LN offers parking.
Does 409 Meadowlark LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Meadowlark LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Meadowlark LN have a pool?
Yes, 409 Meadowlark LN has a pool.
Does 409 Meadowlark LN have accessible units?
No, 409 Meadowlark LN does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Meadowlark LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Meadowlark LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Meadowlark LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Meadowlark LN does not have units with air conditioning.
