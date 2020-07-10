3455 Laurel Greens LN S

Amenities

Terrific golf course views from this pleasantly furnished second floor residence in the popular golf community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club. Boasting soaring ceilings and furnished in a Florida style design with West Indies influences, this condo gives a light and airy impression while offering a spacious and comfortable living area. Tiled living areas with beige carpeting in the bedrooms and den. Sofa and two chairs in the living room. The glass dining room table seats four plus there is a four person dinette in the eat-in kitchen and two bar stools. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to Laurel Greens South include gated entry. Enjoy all the amenities Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club has to offer including access to the private 18 hole golf course, a heated pool and spa, a full service clubhouse with formal and casual dining, pro-shop, exercise facility and tennis courts.