Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3455 Laurel Greens LN S

3455 Laurel Greens Lane North · (239) 285-1198
Location

3455 Laurel Greens Lane North, Collier County, FL 34119

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1784 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Terrific golf course views from this pleasantly furnished second floor residence in the popular golf community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club. Boasting soaring ceilings and furnished in a Florida style design with West Indies influences, this condo gives a light and airy impression while offering a spacious and comfortable living area. Tiled living areas with beige carpeting in the bedrooms and den. Sofa and two chairs in the living room. The glass dining room table seats four plus there is a four person dinette in the eat-in kitchen and two bar stools. Every creature comfort has been provided to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to Laurel Greens South include gated entry. Enjoy all the amenities Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club has to offer including access to the private 18 hole golf course, a heated pool and spa, a full service clubhouse with formal and casual dining, pro-shop, exercise facility and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3455 Laurel Greens LN S have any available units?
3455 Laurel Greens LN S has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3455 Laurel Greens LN S have?
Some of 3455 Laurel Greens LN S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3455 Laurel Greens LN S currently offering any rent specials?
3455 Laurel Greens LN S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3455 Laurel Greens LN S pet-friendly?
No, 3455 Laurel Greens LN S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3455 Laurel Greens LN S offer parking?
No, 3455 Laurel Greens LN S does not offer parking.
Does 3455 Laurel Greens LN S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3455 Laurel Greens LN S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3455 Laurel Greens LN S have a pool?
Yes, 3455 Laurel Greens LN S has a pool.
Does 3455 Laurel Greens LN S have accessible units?
No, 3455 Laurel Greens LN S does not have accessible units.
Does 3455 Laurel Greens LN S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3455 Laurel Greens LN S has units with dishwashers.
Does 3455 Laurel Greens LN S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3455 Laurel Greens LN S does not have units with air conditioning.
