3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106

3001 Sandpiper Bay Circle · (303) 872-9118 ext. 19
Location

3001 Sandpiper Bay Circle, Collier County, FL 34112

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
LOCATION! Beautifully maintained and tastefully decorated, turnkey condo located less than 2 miles to downtown Naples, 5th Avenue shopping, restaurants and the white, sandy beaches. The lanai backs to a private, serene preserve. Naples Sandpiper Bay Club offers two heated pools, newly renovated restrooms, patio with deck furniture, gas BBQ grills, and a clubhouse with an active social calendar. This community is located near Royal Harbor, Naples Bay Resort, Marina, Celebration Food Truck Park, Naples Botanical Gardens, with easy access to all. Naples Sandpiper Bay Club is a waterfront community with a dock located off of Haldeman creek. Make an appointment to see this condo today and reserve for the 2020 season! Available before and after season!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 have any available units?
3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 have?
Some of 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 offers parking.
Does 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 have a pool?
Yes, 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 has a pool.
Does 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 have accessible units?
No, 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106 has units with air conditioning.
