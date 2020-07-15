3001 Sandpiper Bay Cir Apt B106

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

LOCATION! Beautifully maintained and tastefully decorated, turnkey condo located less than 2 miles to downtown Naples, 5th Avenue shopping, restaurants and the white, sandy beaches. The lanai backs to a private, serene preserve. Naples Sandpiper Bay Club offers two heated pools, newly renovated restrooms, patio with deck furniture, gas BBQ grills, and a clubhouse with an active social calendar. This community is located near Royal Harbor, Naples Bay Resort, Marina, Celebration Food Truck Park, Naples Botanical Gardens, with easy access to all. Naples Sandpiper Bay Club is a waterfront community with a dock located off of Haldeman creek. Make an appointment to see this condo today and reserve for the 2020 season! Available before and after season!