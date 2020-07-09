All apartments in Collier County
300 Horse Creek DR
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:48 PM

300 Horse Creek DR

300 Horsecreek Drive · (239) 250-9027
Location

300 Horsecreek Drive, Collier County, FL 34110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to Princeton Place at Wiggins Bay, the perfect vacation paradise located in one of North Naples most desirable gated communities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is located on the first level for easy access. New ceramic tiled floors welcome you to a comfortably furnished living room with a large flat-screen TV and unlimited WiFi. Glass sliding doors open onto a screened patio overlooking the boat basin and lushly landscaped grounds. Cooks will enjoy the fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and plentiful cabinets. The master bedroom suite features a private bath with twin vanities and a large soaking tub. The guest bedroom offers twin beds and both bedrooms have flat screen TVs. Membership is available to the Tarpon Cove Yacht & Racquet Club featuring casual & fine dining, Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, tropical resort pool & tiki bar. Steps from your patio is a private ferry to top-rated Delnor-Wiggins Beach on the pristine shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Horse Creek DR have any available units?
300 Horse Creek DR has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Horse Creek DR have?
Some of 300 Horse Creek DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Horse Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
300 Horse Creek DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Horse Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 300 Horse Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 300 Horse Creek DR offer parking?
No, 300 Horse Creek DR does not offer parking.
Does 300 Horse Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Horse Creek DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Horse Creek DR have a pool?
Yes, 300 Horse Creek DR has a pool.
Does 300 Horse Creek DR have accessible units?
No, 300 Horse Creek DR does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Horse Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Horse Creek DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Horse Creek DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Horse Creek DR does not have units with air conditioning.
