300 Horse Creek DR

Amenities
Welcome to Princeton Place at Wiggins Bay, the perfect vacation paradise located in one of North Naples most desirable gated communities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is located on the first level for easy access. New ceramic tiled floors welcome you to a comfortably furnished living room with a large flat-screen TV and unlimited WiFi. Glass sliding doors open onto a screened patio overlooking the boat basin and lushly landscaped grounds. Cooks will enjoy the fully equipped kitchen with granite counters and plentiful cabinets. The master bedroom suite features a private bath with twin vanities and a large soaking tub. The guest bedroom offers twin beds and both bedrooms have flat screen TVs. Membership is available to the Tarpon Cove Yacht & Racquet Club featuring casual & fine dining, Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, tropical resort pool & tiki bar. Steps from your patio is a private ferry to top-rated Delnor-Wiggins Beach on the pristine shores of the Gulf of Mexico.