2538 Marquesa Royale LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

BEST LOCATION IN MARQUESA with views of the entire 18th PLUS 3 other fairways. GREAT OFF SEASON RATES NOW & with a FULL Tiburon GOLF Membership INCLUDED with this Penthouse. Prime Private corner building surrounded by water & the Golf course & NO other buildings in your view!! Steps to the RITZ-Carlton Golf Resort, your tropical pool, spa & poolside grilling stations with golf course views in every direction. Full Medallion Golf membership is INCLUDED with this lease & offers all the privileges of the Beach & Beach shuttle, Full Spa services, Concierge services, Attended Fitness center, private member lockers & a Full Golf membership!! The Gold course has been masterfully redone this past year & the Black course has been newly remastered for the coming season.. This Penthouse is elegantly furnished & has everything you need to enjoy the Naples experience.. Private elevator, 10" 5" ceilings, 3 balconies, garage parking for 2 cars, 6 burner Gas cooktop, 3 bedroom suites with walk-in closets plus a Den/Office with it's own private balcony & 3.5 baths. ALL rooms offer Golf course, water & tropical Palm views!!