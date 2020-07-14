All apartments in Collier County
2538 Marquesa Royale LN

Location

2538 Marquesa Royale Ln, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-301 · Avail. now

$18,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BEST LOCATION IN MARQUESA with views of the entire 18th PLUS 3 other fairways. GREAT OFF SEASON RATES NOW & with a FULL Tiburon GOLF Membership INCLUDED with this Penthouse. Prime Private corner building surrounded by water & the Golf course & NO other buildings in your view!! Steps to the RITZ-Carlton Golf Resort, your tropical pool, spa & poolside grilling stations with golf course views in every direction. Full Medallion Golf membership is INCLUDED with this lease & offers all the privileges of the Beach & Beach shuttle, Full Spa services, Concierge services, Attended Fitness center, private member lockers & a Full Golf membership!! The Gold course has been masterfully redone this past year & the Black course has been newly remastered for the coming season.. This Penthouse is elegantly furnished & has everything you need to enjoy the Naples experience.. Private elevator, 10" 5" ceilings, 3 balconies, garage parking for 2 cars, 6 burner Gas cooktop, 3 bedroom suites with walk-in closets plus a Den/Office with it's own private balcony & 3.5 baths. ALL rooms offer Golf course, water & tropical Palm views!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Marquesa Royale LN have any available units?
2538 Marquesa Royale LN has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2538 Marquesa Royale LN have?
Some of 2538 Marquesa Royale LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Marquesa Royale LN currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Marquesa Royale LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Marquesa Royale LN pet-friendly?
No, 2538 Marquesa Royale LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2538 Marquesa Royale LN offer parking?
Yes, 2538 Marquesa Royale LN offers parking.
Does 2538 Marquesa Royale LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2538 Marquesa Royale LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Marquesa Royale LN have a pool?
Yes, 2538 Marquesa Royale LN has a pool.
Does 2538 Marquesa Royale LN have accessible units?
No, 2538 Marquesa Royale LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Marquesa Royale LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2538 Marquesa Royale LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2538 Marquesa Royale LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2538 Marquesa Royale LN does not have units with air conditioning.
