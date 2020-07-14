All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 2130 ARIELLE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
2130 ARIELLE DR
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

2130 ARIELLE DR

2130 Arielle Drive · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2130 Arielle Drive, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$4,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
yoga
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
This first floor residence has spectacular, wide open endless golf course views. It is a pristine and very light, bright and airy coach home with tile on the diagonal, plantation shutters, double sinks, & Corian countertops. Pelican Marsh has a superb location near beaches, world class shopping, fine dining etc. Tenants may enjoy the wonderful amenities which includes a fitness center, spa facilities, yoga, pilates, computer center, 9 lighted har-tru tennis courts and miles of walking paths. (Queen size bed in master / Queen in guest / Day Bed in den....20" tv in master / 20" tv in guest / 32" tv in living room ).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 ARIELLE DR have any available units?
2130 ARIELLE DR has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2130 ARIELLE DR have?
Some of 2130 ARIELLE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 ARIELLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2130 ARIELLE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 ARIELLE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2130 ARIELLE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 2130 ARIELLE DR offer parking?
No, 2130 ARIELLE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2130 ARIELLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 ARIELLE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 ARIELLE DR have a pool?
No, 2130 ARIELLE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2130 ARIELLE DR have accessible units?
No, 2130 ARIELLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 ARIELLE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 ARIELLE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 ARIELLE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 ARIELLE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2130 ARIELLE DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity