2130 ARIELLE DR

Amenities
This first floor residence has spectacular, wide open endless golf course views. It is a pristine and very light, bright and airy coach home with tile on the diagonal, plantation shutters, double sinks, & Corian countertops. Pelican Marsh has a superb location near beaches, world class shopping, fine dining etc. Tenants may enjoy the wonderful amenities which includes a fitness center, spa facilities, yoga, pilates, computer center, 9 lighted har-tru tennis courts and miles of walking paths. (Queen size bed in master / Queen in guest / Day Bed in den....20" tv in master / 20" tv in guest / 32" tv in living room ).