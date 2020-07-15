All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

21 Bluebill AVE

21 Bluebill Ave · (239) 357-2122
Location

21 Bluebill Ave, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B-902 · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Feb 2021 available. Gulf Breeze at Vanderbilt is located on a gated peninsula at the entrance of Delnor Wiggins State Beach. Gulf of Mexico views from the 9th floor, gentle gulf breezes and nature at it's best are yours every day - catch a glimpse of the dolphins and manatees playing in the bay. The unit is light and bright and has been remodeled. Comfortable king bed in the master suite, which features 2 separate vanities and a walk- in shower. The 2 guest bedrooms share a bathroom and consist of twin XL beds and a queen bed. So unpack your bags and take a quick stroll onto the pearlescent sugar sand beaches or relax on the lanai for a candlelight dinner at sunset. Play tennis, pickleball, Bocce, or hang out at the pool. There is also a covered picnic area with bbq. One assigned parking space and lots of guest parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Bluebill AVE have any available units?
21 Bluebill AVE has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Bluebill AVE have?
Some of 21 Bluebill AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Bluebill AVE currently offering any rent specials?
21 Bluebill AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Bluebill AVE pet-friendly?
No, 21 Bluebill AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 21 Bluebill AVE offer parking?
Yes, 21 Bluebill AVE offers parking.
Does 21 Bluebill AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Bluebill AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Bluebill AVE have a pool?
Yes, 21 Bluebill AVE has a pool.
Does 21 Bluebill AVE have accessible units?
No, 21 Bluebill AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Bluebill AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Bluebill AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Bluebill AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Bluebill AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
