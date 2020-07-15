21 Bluebill AVE

Amenities

Feb 2021 available. Gulf Breeze at Vanderbilt is located on a gated peninsula at the entrance of Delnor Wiggins State Beach. Gulf of Mexico views from the 9th floor, gentle gulf breezes and nature at it's best are yours every day - catch a glimpse of the dolphins and manatees playing in the bay. The unit is light and bright and has been remodeled. Comfortable king bed in the master suite, which features 2 separate vanities and a walk- in shower. The 2 guest bedrooms share a bathroom and consist of twin XL beds and a queen bed. So unpack your bags and take a quick stroll onto the pearlescent sugar sand beaches or relax on the lanai for a candlelight dinner at sunset. Play tennis, pickleball, Bocce, or hang out at the pool. There is also a covered picnic area with bbq. One assigned parking space and lots of guest parking