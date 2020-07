200 Turtle Lake CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

AVAILABLE NOW FOR JANUARY, FEBRUARY AND MARCH 2021! DELIGHTFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED THIRD FLOOR UNIT (WITH ELEVATOR) OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE

AND AN EASTERLY VIEW FROM THE LANAI. ENJOY YOUR COFFEE AND BREAKFAST AS THE SUN RISES IN THE

EAST! NEW FULLY REMODELED BATHROOM, HARDWOOD LOOK VINYL PLANK FLOORS, NEW TILE IN LANAI.

FURNISHED VERY NICELY FOR YOUR COMFORTABLE STAY. THIS IS A WELL KNOWN, WELL MANAGED

COMMUNITY JUST TWO MILES FROM THE BEACH (CLAM PASS), TWO MILES TO I-75, AND VERY CLOSE TO ALL KINDS OF RESTAURANTS, BANKS, AND SHOPPING.