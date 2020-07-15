All apartments in Collier County
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

1830 Les Chateaux BLVD

1830 Les Chateaux Boulevard · (239) 325-3515
Location

1830 Les Chateaux Boulevard, Collier County, FL 34109
Pelican Marsh

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2216 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
Fabulous long lake and golf course view from this totally remodeled top floor corner unit. The cathedral ceilings and large open floor plan expands the feeling of spaciousness beyond the 2200 square feet of this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath, 2 car garage located just inside the gates of Les Chateaux and offers a King bed in the master bedroom, a double in the guest and a second king in the third bedroom.
Guests can enjoy the amenities of Pelican Marsh including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. Pelican Marsh is conveniently located very close to fine shopping, dining and entertainment at the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.
90 day Minimum Rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD have any available units?
1830 Les Chateaux BLVD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD have?
Some of 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Les Chateaux BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD offers parking.
Does 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD have a pool?
No, 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1830 Les Chateaux BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
