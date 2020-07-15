1830 Les Chateaux BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym tennis court

Fabulous long lake and golf course view from this totally remodeled top floor corner unit. The cathedral ceilings and large open floor plan expands the feeling of spaciousness beyond the 2200 square feet of this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath, 2 car garage located just inside the gates of Les Chateaux and offers a King bed in the master bedroom, a double in the guest and a second king in the third bedroom.

Guests can enjoy the amenities of Pelican Marsh including an extensive exercise facility known as the "Inspiration Studio", tennis club, social Foundation and security guarded gated entry. Pelican Marsh is conveniently located very close to fine shopping, dining and entertainment at the Mercato located just to the south of Pelican Marsh's main entrance, and is just a quick drive to the beach.

90 day Minimum Rental