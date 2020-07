Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Single Family Home in Barrington Cove. The open floor plan has 3 bedrooms and a den. Attached oversized garage for 2 cars and large back yard. Great living area with a large kitchen island and light-colored cabinets and granite. Barrington Cove is a small gated community with beautiful lake, fountain, and sidewalks. Just minutes to the beach, Mercato, Seed to Table, the airport, and so much more! Prime LOCATION. Top-rated school district.