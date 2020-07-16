All apartments in Collier County
1400 Green Valley CIR
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:31 PM

1400 Green Valley CIR

1400 Green Vallry Circle · (239) 265-7867
Location

1400 Green Vallry Circle, Collier County, FL 34104

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location Location! !This unit is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom that has been tastefully remodeled, mint condition First floor condo in Naples with Large great room, new tile throughout with brand new Kitchen cabinets with granite counter top and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN 2018, breakfast area, utility room, Screened lanai. CABLE AND WATER SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. This Beautiful first floor unit! Newly painted with nice open living area, private bedroom .CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! You’re only 5 miles from 5th Ave Naples, tons of dining and entertainment options. Call me for a private showing today and enjoy our wonderful tropical weather. Please see Remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Green Valley CIR have any available units?
1400 Green Valley CIR has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1400 Green Valley CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Green Valley CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Green Valley CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Green Valley CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1400 Green Valley CIR offer parking?
No, 1400 Green Valley CIR does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Green Valley CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Green Valley CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Green Valley CIR have a pool?
No, 1400 Green Valley CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Green Valley CIR have accessible units?
No, 1400 Green Valley CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Green Valley CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Green Valley CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Green Valley CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Green Valley CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
