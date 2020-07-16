1400 Green Valley CIR

Amenities

Location Location! !This unit is a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom that has been tastefully remodeled, mint condition First floor condo in Naples with Large great room, new tile throughout with brand new Kitchen cabinets with granite counter top and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN 2018, breakfast area, utility room, Screened lanai. CABLE AND WATER SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT. This Beautiful first floor unit! Newly painted with nice open living area, private bedroom .CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! You’re only 5 miles from 5th Ave Naples, tons of dining and entertainment options. Call me for a private showing today and enjoy our wonderful tropical weather. Please see Remarks