Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher media room ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT IS STEPS AWAY FROM ONE OF AMERICA'S TOP TEN BEACHES...DELNOR WIGGINS STATE PARK!! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is across the street from the sun kissed beaches of Naples. Perfect place to escape the harsh winter weather. All you need is your suitcase. This unit has it all. The location is the best...close to all Naples has to offer-dining, shopping and theater.