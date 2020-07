Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated media room microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

NEWLY REMODELED!! Light, fresh and airy! This beautiful beachfront condo is more charming than ever. The lovely color palette of neutrals, white and turquoises will awaken your senses. Enjoy amazing sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico from this 2 Bedroom plus Den, 2 bathroom condominium in a beachfront building with casual charm. Conveniently located close to Shopping Center and NEW Mercato center. Featuring some of the finest shops and restaurants, theater and Whole Foods Market.