All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1044 Woodshire LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1044 Woodshire LN
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:16 PM

1044 Woodshire LN

1044 Woodshire Lane · (239) 867-8780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1044 Woodshire Lane, Collier County, FL 34105

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
courtyard
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Allow the lush landscaped courtyard to welcome you to your home away from home. Spend some time enjoying this two bedroom, two bath spacious first floor condominium. This home is furnished nicely and has everything you need to entertain, or just relax. A large lanai with table and chairs for that morning coffee or meal is the perfect spot and it is just steps from the community pool. The community is tucked away behind some wonderful shopping and restaurants, quiet and away from the hustle and bustle , however within a one mile walk is about anything you would need. Just a short 5 miles to the white sandy beaches and all that Naples has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Woodshire LN have any available units?
1044 Woodshire LN has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1044 Woodshire LN have?
Some of 1044 Woodshire LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Woodshire LN currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Woodshire LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Woodshire LN pet-friendly?
No, 1044 Woodshire LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1044 Woodshire LN offer parking?
No, 1044 Woodshire LN does not offer parking.
Does 1044 Woodshire LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1044 Woodshire LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Woodshire LN have a pool?
Yes, 1044 Woodshire LN has a pool.
Does 1044 Woodshire LN have accessible units?
No, 1044 Woodshire LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Woodshire LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Woodshire LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Woodshire LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Woodshire LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1044 Woodshire LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Gulfshore Apartment Homes
5301 Summer Wind Dr
Naples, FL 34109
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity