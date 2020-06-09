1044 Woodshire LN

Amenities

Allow the lush landscaped courtyard to welcome you to your home away from home. Spend some time enjoying this two bedroom, two bath spacious first floor condominium. This home is furnished nicely and has everything you need to entertain, or just relax. A large lanai with table and chairs for that morning coffee or meal is the perfect spot and it is just steps from the community pool. The community is tucked away behind some wonderful shopping and restaurants, quiet and away from the hustle and bustle , however within a one mile walk is about anything you would need. Just a short 5 miles to the white sandy beaches and all that Naples has to offer.