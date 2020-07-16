10290 Heritage Bay BLVD

Amenities

Available for 2020 Season and bookend months of December 2019 and April 2020! Charming 2BR, 2BA plus den, first-floor Veranda home with a one-car garage. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, formal dining room, and breakfast nook. Spacious master bedroom with his & her closets and dual sinks in the master bathroom. The guest bedroom is furnished with two twin beds. The den, located just off the dining and living room, also has a sleep sofa. Come relax in one of two screened lanais and enjoy that afternoon cocktail! The unit also comes with a full-size washer and dryer. Heritage Bay is a bundled golf community with a 27-hole championship golf course designed by Lewis-Azinger, 27,000 square-foot clubhouse with casual and fine dining, 7 lighted tennis courts, 2 pickleball courts, an 8,000 square-foot fitness center and full-service spa. Resort-style swimming pool with Chikke-hut. Transferable golf membership is available.