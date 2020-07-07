1008 Manatee RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Vacation Rental! Gulf Winds East. This second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has tile throughout. Amazing view of lake and heated swimming pool. Close to shopping and dining. New plaza offers Marshalls, Kohl's, Sephora, Starbucks, and many more. Within 15 minutes to the white sandy beach of Naples or Marco Island. Enjoy watching the dolphins, shelling or if you like to golf there are public golf courses close by. Take a short trip to the Everglades, the Keys or enjoy the Miami night life.