All apartments in Collier County
Find more places like 1008 Manatee RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collier County, FL
/
1008 Manatee RD
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:53 PM

1008 Manatee RD

1008 Manatee Road · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1008 Manatee Road, Collier County, FL 34114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G206 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Vacation Rental! Gulf Winds East. This second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has tile throughout. Amazing view of lake and heated swimming pool. Close to shopping and dining. New plaza offers Marshalls, Kohl's, Sephora, Starbucks, and many more. Within 15 minutes to the white sandy beach of Naples or Marco Island. Enjoy watching the dolphins, shelling or if you like to golf there are public golf courses close by. Take a short trip to the Everglades, the Keys or enjoy the Miami night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Manatee RD have any available units?
1008 Manatee RD has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 Manatee RD have?
Some of 1008 Manatee RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Manatee RD currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Manatee RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Manatee RD pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Manatee RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 1008 Manatee RD offer parking?
No, 1008 Manatee RD does not offer parking.
Does 1008 Manatee RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 Manatee RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Manatee RD have a pool?
Yes, 1008 Manatee RD has a pool.
Does 1008 Manatee RD have accessible units?
No, 1008 Manatee RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Manatee RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Manatee RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Manatee RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Manatee RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1008 Manatee RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison Place
8633 Addison Place Circle
Naples, FL 34119
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Miami-Dade County Apartments
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLFort Myers, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLNaples, FLCoral Gables, FLMarco Island, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLSan Carlos Park, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FL
Lely, FLVineyards, FLLehigh Acres, FLThree Oaks, FLPelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLVillas, FLFort Myers Beach, FLGateway, FLCypress Lake, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida SouthWestern State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity