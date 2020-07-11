All apartments in Collier County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:04 PM

10068 Siesta Bay DR

10068 Siesta Bay Drive · (239) 682-4807
Location

10068 Siesta Bay Drive, Collier County, FL 34120

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9724 · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
RENTED 01/01/2021 TO 03/31/2021. Available now until 12/31/2020 and after April 1st 2021.
A rare Veranda open floor plan available for rent. This elegant two bedrooms and two bathrooms + Den property is located steps away from the pool. Amazing water view with southern exposure. The Den is used as an office but you will love the convenience of having a Murphy bed available for extra guests. Heritage Bay offers a luxury country club lifestyle with a beautiful 27,000 sqft clubhouse, 27 holes of golf, tennis, pickleball courts, resort pool with many dining options and a spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10068 Siesta Bay DR have any available units?
10068 Siesta Bay DR has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10068 Siesta Bay DR have?
Some of 10068 Siesta Bay DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10068 Siesta Bay DR currently offering any rent specials?
10068 Siesta Bay DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10068 Siesta Bay DR pet-friendly?
No, 10068 Siesta Bay DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 10068 Siesta Bay DR offer parking?
No, 10068 Siesta Bay DR does not offer parking.
Does 10068 Siesta Bay DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10068 Siesta Bay DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10068 Siesta Bay DR have a pool?
Yes, 10068 Siesta Bay DR has a pool.
Does 10068 Siesta Bay DR have accessible units?
No, 10068 Siesta Bay DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10068 Siesta Bay DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10068 Siesta Bay DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10068 Siesta Bay DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10068 Siesta Bay DR does not have units with air conditioning.
