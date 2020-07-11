10068 Siesta Bay DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

RENTED 01/01/2021 TO 03/31/2021. Available now until 12/31/2020 and after April 1st 2021.

A rare Veranda open floor plan available for rent. This elegant two bedrooms and two bathrooms + Den property is located steps away from the pool. Amazing water view with southern exposure. The Den is used as an office but you will love the convenience of having a Murphy bed available for extra guests. Heritage Bay offers a luxury country club lifestyle with a beautiful 27,000 sqft clubhouse, 27 holes of golf, tennis, pickleball courts, resort pool with many dining options and a spa!