Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex on waterfront property!! As you walk through the front door you'll notice the charming tile and open layout of the house. The kitchen features granite counter tops with beautiful cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances to compliment it giving this home a very modern feel. As you leave the kitchen to see the bedrooms the beautiful view of the creek looks back at you through the sliding glass doors. This home is the perfect spot for someone looking to enjoy Florida's best! Beautiful views, and only minutes away from the heart of Punta Gorda! With so much to offer this home won't last, schedule your showing today!!



Tenants are currently in place until 6/30/2020 please do not disturb.