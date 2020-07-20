Amenities

1108 Pine Island Ct Available 07/08/19 Beautiful 3/2 in desirable Pine Ridge Subdivision - Beautiful 1,429 square foot home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Tile floors throughout the living areas, kitchen, dining, and bathrooms. Carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and overlooks the family room which is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a movie with the family. The dining room provides a nice area to entertain guests. The master suite has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and double vanities. Call to schedule your showing today. Must have confirmed appointment and accompanied by a Realtor.



