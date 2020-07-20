All apartments in Clay County
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

1108 Pine Island Ct

1108 Pine Island Court · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Pine Island Court, Clay County, FL 32068

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1108 Pine Island Ct Available 07/08/19 Beautiful 3/2 in desirable Pine Ridge Subdivision - Beautiful 1,429 square foot home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. Tile floors throughout the living areas, kitchen, dining, and bathrooms. Carpeted bedrooms. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and overlooks the family room which is the perfect place to relax and enjoy a movie with the family. The dining room provides a nice area to entertain guests. The master suite has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and double vanities. Call to schedule your showing today. Must have confirmed appointment and accompanied by a Realtor.

(RLNE4950334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Pine Island Ct have any available units?
1108 Pine Island Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clay County, FL.
What amenities does 1108 Pine Island Ct have?
Some of 1108 Pine Island Ct's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Pine Island Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Pine Island Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Pine Island Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Pine Island Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Pine Island Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Pine Island Ct offers parking.
Does 1108 Pine Island Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Pine Island Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Pine Island Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Pine Island Ct has a pool.
Does 1108 Pine Island Ct have accessible units?
No, 1108 Pine Island Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Pine Island Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Pine Island Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Pine Island Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Pine Island Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
