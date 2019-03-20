3000 Clarcona Road, #119

Amenities
This 2bedroom 1 bath offers tile and Brand New Laminate flooring throughout. Fresh paint throughout. A large open kitchen with a large dining area. The 2nd bedroom is great for guests with a built-in Murphy Bed that can double as a playroom or office. Covered carport leads a
full sized washer and dryer and plenty of outside storage.
The community amenities included a manned gate for security, a community pool, basketball court and community hosted events.
SMALL pets only, (under 20 lbs) are accepted with proof of updated vaccination records and a picture. Additional refundable security deposit of $150 is required.
Sorry application Fees are non-refundable.