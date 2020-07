Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool shuffle board extra storage

2BD/2BA Manufactured Home - Apopka - This 2 bed/2bath unit has a large Family Room, open kitchen and oversized dining area with a full sized washer/dryer inside. There is a covered patio in the back and a locking aluminum shed for extra storage.



Rent includes water, sewer and trash pick up.



Community Amenities are a manned gate, pool, shuffleboard.



Pets are welcome but must be under 25lbs and require a $200 refundable pet deposit and a $200 Non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4925759)