7714 Bingham Ct

Amenities
wonderful water front home located in BERKFORD PLACE subdivision.This home offer 2700 square feet of living space,with 3 large size of bedrooms with walk-in closet, 2,5 bathrooms , 2 car garage, tile and wood floors throughout the house, screened patio, granite counter top, gas range .......and much more to say about this nice and quiet neighborhood home.
Convenient to everything: minutes away from Veterans express and Citrus Park Mall, restaurants and A+ schools. Must see before it gone.
To schedule for viewing and more information can contact KEN at 813-420-8686.