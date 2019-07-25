All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:45 AM

7714 Bingham Ct

7714 Bingham Court
Location

7714 Bingham Court, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wonderful water front home located in BERKFORD PLACE subdivision.This home offer 2700 square feet of living space,with 3 large size of bedrooms with walk-in closet, 2,5 bathrooms , 2 car garage, tile and wood floors throughout the house, screened patio, granite counter top, gas range .......and much more to say about this nice and quiet neighborhood home.
Convenient to everything: minutes away from Veterans express and Citrus Park Mall, restaurants and A+ schools. Must see before it gone.
To schedule for viewing and more information can contact KEN at 813-420-8686.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Bingham Ct have any available units?
7714 Bingham Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 7714 Bingham Ct have?
Some of 7714 Bingham Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Bingham Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Bingham Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Bingham Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 Bingham Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7714 Bingham Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7714 Bingham Ct offers parking.
Does 7714 Bingham Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7714 Bingham Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Bingham Ct have a pool?
No, 7714 Bingham Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7714 Bingham Ct have accessible units?
No, 7714 Bingham Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Bingham Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7714 Bingham Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7714 Bingham Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7714 Bingham Ct has units with air conditioning.
