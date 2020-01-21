All apartments in Citrus Park
5642 Glencrest Blvd

5642 Glencrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5642 Glencrest Boulevard, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Belle Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 4BR/3BA Belle Glen pool home with 3 Car Garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 4BR/3BA pool home in Belle Glen with 3 car garage. Split bedroom floor plan home features carpet, ceramic tile and wood flooring. Enter into the foyer attached to a spacious living/dining room combo and large den/office. Master bedroom located in the front of the home features large closets and a spacious master bathroom with walk in shower, garden tub, double sink vanity and private water closet. Continue through the home to the spacious kitchen with dinette that overlooks the large family room with fireplace and views of the patio. 2 guest rooms of the family room with a guest bathroom with tub between them. In back home features an additional guest room and pool bath with walk in shower. Home also features a screened lanai with covered patio area and pool. Pool maintenance included in rent. In back of the screened lanai there is an open patio area with pavers and fenced yard. Great North Tampa location close to schools, shopping and the Veterans Expressway. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1647275?accessKey=5d36

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5393854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5642 Glencrest Blvd have any available units?
5642 Glencrest Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 5642 Glencrest Blvd have?
Some of 5642 Glencrest Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5642 Glencrest Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
5642 Glencrest Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5642 Glencrest Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5642 Glencrest Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 5642 Glencrest Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 5642 Glencrest Blvd offers parking.
Does 5642 Glencrest Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5642 Glencrest Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5642 Glencrest Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 5642 Glencrest Blvd has a pool.
Does 5642 Glencrest Blvd have accessible units?
No, 5642 Glencrest Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 5642 Glencrest Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5642 Glencrest Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5642 Glencrest Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5642 Glencrest Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

