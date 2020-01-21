5642 Glencrest Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 4BR/3BA Belle Glen pool home with 3 Car Garage. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 4BR/3BA pool home in Belle Glen with 3 car garage. Split bedroom floor plan home features carpet, ceramic tile and wood flooring. Enter into the foyer attached to a spacious living/dining room combo and large den/office. Master bedroom located in the front of the home features large closets and a spacious master bathroom with walk in shower, garden tub, double sink vanity and private water closet. Continue through the home to the spacious kitchen with dinette that overlooks the large family room with fireplace and views of the patio. 2 guest rooms of the family room with a guest bathroom with tub between them. In back home features an additional guest room and pool bath with walk in shower. Home also features a screened lanai with covered patio area and pool. Pool maintenance included in rent. In back of the screened lanai there is an open patio area with pavers and fenced yard. Great North Tampa location close to schools, shopping and the Veterans Expressway. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1647275?accessKey=5d36



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



