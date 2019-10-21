5026 Headland Hills Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

https://secure.rently.com/properties/999679?source=marketing



"Single Story" 1,555 SqFt. Oversized Foyer with Coat/Storage Closet, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Breakfast Bar, Laminate Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher, Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Huge Screened Patio, Garage Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer, Two Car Garage w/Opener, ABSOLUTELY NO PETS



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.