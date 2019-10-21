5026 Headland Hills Avenue

Amenities

"Single Story" 1,555 SqFt. Oversized Foyer with Coat/Storage Closet, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Breakfast Bar, Laminate Wood and Tile Flooring Throughout, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher, Master Suite with Walk-in Closet, Huge Screened Patio, Garage Laundry Area with Washer and Dryer, Two Car Garage w/Opener, ABSOLUTELY NO PETS
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
