Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

14057 Citrus Pointe Dr

14057 Citrus Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14057 Citrus Point Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Single Family Home - Nice - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom home featuring a nice floor plan, tile flooring throughout (no carpet), updated kitchen & baths with granite countertops, warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard with a community pool. A minimum two year residency is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the PLAY BUTTON which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vm4StWLq5Py

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Gunn Hwy, turn on Citrus Pointe Dr.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

(RLNE1999023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr have any available units?
14057 Citrus Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr have?
Some of 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14057 Citrus Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr has a pool.
Does 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14057 Citrus Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
