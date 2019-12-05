14003 Pomelo Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

“Single Story” 1375 SqFt, Split Bedroom Plan, Built in 1994, RENOVATED, Great Room, Dining Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Country Eat-in Kitchen, All new LVT Wood Flooring, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Range. Huge Inside Laundry Room with Tile Flooring, Master Suite with Sliding Doors and Walk-in Closet, Two Car Garage w/Remote, Blinds/Verticals Throughout, New Ceiling Fans, Huge Screened Patio with Tile Floors, White Vinyl Fenced Yard, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Community Pool, Pet w/Owner Approval



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available Now

