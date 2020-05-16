All apartments in Citrus Park
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

12916 Vicksburg Dr

12916 Vicksburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12916 Vicksburg Drive, Citrus Park, FL 33625
Carrollwood Reserve

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath POOL home with attached 2-car garage located in Carrollwood Reserve. Wonderfully close to Citrus Park and all of the areas fun activities, abundant shopping, dining and entertainment. This lovely home features a screened enclosed pool with brick walk-way. Very pretty! The master bedroom offers an en-suite master bath that has a large garden tub, glass enclosed shower and double vanities. The kitchen opens into the main living area from the breakfast bar and has nice wood cabinetry and tile flooring. LAWN CARE AND POOL CARE included in the rent! NO PETS PERMITTED! To view this terrific find in the heart of Carrollwood, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12916 Vicksburg Dr have any available units?
12916 Vicksburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 12916 Vicksburg Dr have?
Some of 12916 Vicksburg Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12916 Vicksburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12916 Vicksburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12916 Vicksburg Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12916 Vicksburg Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 12916 Vicksburg Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12916 Vicksburg Dr offers parking.
Does 12916 Vicksburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12916 Vicksburg Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12916 Vicksburg Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12916 Vicksburg Dr has a pool.
Does 12916 Vicksburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 12916 Vicksburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12916 Vicksburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12916 Vicksburg Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12916 Vicksburg Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12916 Vicksburg Dr has units with air conditioning.
