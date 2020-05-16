12916 Vicksburg Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath POOL home with attached 2-car garage located in Carrollwood Reserve. Wonderfully close to Citrus Park and all of the areas fun activities, abundant shopping, dining and entertainment. This lovely home features a screened enclosed pool with brick walk-way. Very pretty! The master bedroom offers an en-suite master bath that has a large garden tub, glass enclosed shower and double vanities. The kitchen opens into the main living area from the breakfast bar and has nice wood cabinetry and tile flooring. LAWN CARE AND POOL CARE included in the rent! NO PETS PERMITTED! To view this terrific find in the heart of Carrollwood, please call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!