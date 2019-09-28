12808 SANCTUARY VISTA TRAIL

Amenities

Open and spacious brand new unit 3 bedroom, 2 bath and bonus room in the heart of the desirable area. Two story unit with attached 2 car garage in the cul-de-sac. The Kitchen features quartz countertops upgraded stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, upgraded staggered height 42 “ cabinets trimmed, soft close drawers, kitchen island with decorative side panels Beautiful tile floor in main living area and carpet up stairs. Balcony looking over the pond. Water, landscape, basic cable TV and internet are additional$200. New washer and new dryer. pets are ok . Enjoy walking trails, parks and playgrounds. It is close to key access roads and a great place to call home.