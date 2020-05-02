All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 10126 Mowry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, FL
/
10126 Mowry Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

10126 Mowry Lane

10126 Mowry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Park
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10126 Mowry Lane, Citrus Park, FL 33625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
10126 Mowry Lane Available 05/25/20 AVAILABLE 05/25/2020. Single Story 3BR/2BA Villa in Gated Cambridge Villas in Citrus Park - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 05/25/2020. Single story 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage villa located in gated Cambridge Villas in Citrus Park. Villa features ceramic flooring throughout, inside utility room with washer/dryer, separate dining area, spacious family room, sunroom and screened patio. Spacious kitchen looks out to family room and features: breakfast bar, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Split floor plan with guest room, full bath and utility room in front, guest room with Murphy Bed off family room and large master bedroom in back with spacious master bath with shower, garden tub, double sinks and walk in closet. Great gated community in Citrus Park is convenient to Veterans Expressway and close to Tampa International Airport, shopping and restaurants and features a pool with patio and great area with patio tables and bar-b-que grills. Call now to view this great home. $100 HOA application fee per person.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1505216?accessKey=5c7a

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions 813-393-6959

(RLNE4833654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Mowry Lane have any available units?
10126 Mowry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, FL.
What amenities does 10126 Mowry Lane have?
Some of 10126 Mowry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10126 Mowry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Mowry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Mowry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10126 Mowry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10126 Mowry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10126 Mowry Lane offers parking.
Does 10126 Mowry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10126 Mowry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Mowry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10126 Mowry Lane has a pool.
Does 10126 Mowry Lane have accessible units?
No, 10126 Mowry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Mowry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10126 Mowry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10126 Mowry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10126 Mowry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Citrus Park 3 BedroomsCitrus Park Apartments with Garage
Citrus Park Apartments with ParkingCitrus Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Citrus Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLHernando Beach, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLCortez, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg