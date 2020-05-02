Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

10126 Mowry Lane Available 05/25/20 AVAILABLE 05/25/2020. Single Story 3BR/2BA Villa in Gated Cambridge Villas in Citrus Park - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 05/25/2020. Single story 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage villa located in gated Cambridge Villas in Citrus Park. Villa features ceramic flooring throughout, inside utility room with washer/dryer, separate dining area, spacious family room, sunroom and screened patio. Spacious kitchen looks out to family room and features: breakfast bar, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Split floor plan with guest room, full bath and utility room in front, guest room with Murphy Bed off family room and large master bedroom in back with spacious master bath with shower, garden tub, double sinks and walk in closet. Great gated community in Citrus Park is convenient to Veterans Expressway and close to Tampa International Airport, shopping and restaurants and features a pool with patio and great area with patio tables and bar-b-que grills. Call now to view this great home. $100 HOA application fee per person.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1505216?accessKey=5c7a



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions 813-393-6959



(RLNE4833654)