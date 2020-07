Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave range

Sought out Avesa Community with easy access for commuters to highways, downtown, and mall. Come fall in love with the resort-style pool with ominous living. One of the larger units in the complex, will give you flexibility and independence for all styles of creative living. The 2 car garage allows for additional space. What are you waiting for? Rent and learn about the area before you commit and buy. Renters can get the best feel for amazing living prior to buying.