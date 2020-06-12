/
3 bedroom apartments
233 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheval, FL
1 Unit Available
18817 Noble Caspian Drive
18817 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
17865 Stella Moon Pl
17865 Stella Moon Pl, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1888 sqft
Beautiful 3bed 2.5 bath with loft. Welcoming townhome located just two miles from Northgate square; this spacious home showcases 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.
1 Unit Available
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE
17864 Althea Blue Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2608 sqft
This lovely 2608 sqft Venice townhome has enough space for everyone to enjoy! A spacious master suite with expansive walk-in closet, huge loft, study and two car garage this home has so much to offer! The open 1st-floor living area has a great view
1 Unit Available
5514 VIOLA LEE WAY
5514 Viola Lee Way, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1888 sqft
Centrally located townhouse in Lutz. Located in a GATED community near the Veterans Expressway on Van Dyke, in Steinbrenner High district.
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
18720 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
STOP LOOKING!!! This is what you've been looking for...GORGEOUS 3/2 and a half bath with one car garage in a NEW GATED COMMUNITY.
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18605 AVENUE MONACO
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
SITS ON A 1 ACRE LOT ON A GOLF COURSE AND WATERFRONT WITH A CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY AND A FOUNTAIN IN THE MIDDLE. THIS PALATIAL HAME HAS 5 BEDROOMS 5 BATHS PLUS AN OFFICE AND MOVIE THEATER WITH OVER 5700 SQFT.
Heritage Harbor
1 Unit Available
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1888 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/never lived in home!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen and family room. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai.
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE
18724 Wimbledon Circle, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2480 sqft
Please view this home's virtual tour by copying a pasting this link into your address bar: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3239112 -- Gorgeous, updated Townhome in the Guard/Gated Golf & Athletic Club Community of Cheval.
Calusa
1 Unit Available
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cheval
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
1 Unit Available
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2303 sqft
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction.
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.
Results within 5 miles of Cheval
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
41 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
11 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
74 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
16 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Collier Place
1 Unit Available
3508 Pendleton Way
3508 Pendleton Way, Land O' Lakes, FL
Elegant Home in a Lovely Location Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,178 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
18926 Willowmore Cedar Dr
18926 Willowmore Cedar Dr, Land O' Lakes, FL
Available 08/25/20 NEW HOME A RATE SCHOOLS IN BIRCHWOOD PRESERVE - Property Id: 169581 ONE STORY BRAND NEW HOME. YOU CAN MORE DETAILS AND PHOTOS IN ZILLOW. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Northdale
1 Unit Available
16139 Gardendale Drive
16139 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
