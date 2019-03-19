5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT

Amenities
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Luxury Townhome in GATED Lakeshore Preserve Community. Imagine waking up each day to this INCREDIBLE WATER and CONSERVATION view; so serene & private! Be the “First” to enjoy living in this Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 ½ Bath townhome w/Loft. Upgraded "2 car driveway" w/1 car garage. Elegant Glass Front Door will soon replace current wood door. Open Concept Kitchen w/tons of 42” Wood Cabinetry, Granite counters, Custom Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Island w/Breakfast bar, Walk-in Pantry w/Frosted Glass Pantry Door, Pendant Lighting, Tile in Kitchen, Dining & Great Rm area, Lighted Fan in Great Rm & a 1st floor Half Bath. Sliding doors to Lanai allow for Water & Conservation views as your backdrop from every viewpoint on 1st floor. Upgraded Spindle Staircase leads you to 2nd floor & spacious Loft/Bonus/Flex area w/lighted ceiling Fan. Split Bedroom Plan w/Loft in the middle. Master Bedroom Suite has a spectacular view of the water & conservation, Huge Master Closet, secondary closet, Tray ceilings w/lighted ceiling Fan & Master Bath w/Walk-in Shower, Double Sinks w/Granite counters. Bedroom 2 and 3 w/walk-in closets & lighted ceiling fans. Blinds are being installed. Spectacular view from 3rd Bedroom of Resort-style Community Pool & Cabana located directly across the street. Beautiful views from every vantage point! A-Rated Schools! Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, St Joseph’s Hospital, the expressway. Water, Sewer & Lawn care included. Available Now!