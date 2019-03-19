All apartments in Cheval
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT

5509 Cumberland Star Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5509 Cumberland Star Ct, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Luxury Townhome in GATED Lakeshore Preserve Community. Imagine waking up each day to this INCREDIBLE WATER and CONSERVATION view; so serene & private! Be the “First” to enjoy living in this Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 ½ Bath townhome w/Loft. Upgraded "2 car driveway" w/1 car garage. Elegant Glass Front Door will soon replace current wood door. Open Concept Kitchen w/tons of 42” Wood Cabinetry, Granite counters, Custom Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gourmet Island w/Breakfast bar, Walk-in Pantry w/Frosted Glass Pantry Door, Pendant Lighting, Tile in Kitchen, Dining & Great Rm area, Lighted Fan in Great Rm & a 1st floor Half Bath. Sliding doors to Lanai allow for Water & Conservation views as your backdrop from every viewpoint on 1st floor. Upgraded Spindle Staircase leads you to 2nd floor & spacious Loft/Bonus/Flex area w/lighted ceiling Fan. Split Bedroom Plan w/Loft in the middle. Master Bedroom Suite has a spectacular view of the water & conservation, Huge Master Closet, secondary closet, Tray ceilings w/lighted ceiling Fan & Master Bath w/Walk-in Shower, Double Sinks w/Granite counters. Bedroom 2 and 3 w/walk-in closets & lighted ceiling fans. Blinds are being installed. Spectacular view from 3rd Bedroom of Resort-style Community Pool & Cabana located directly across the street. Beautiful views from every vantage point! A-Rated Schools! Great location, close to shopping, restaurants, St Joseph’s Hospital, the expressway. Water, Sewer & Lawn care included. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT have any available units?
5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT have?
Some of 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheval.
Does 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT offers parking.
Does 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT has a pool.
Does 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT have accessible units?
No, 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5509 CUMBERLAND STAR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
