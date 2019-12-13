All apartments in Cheval
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

5025 Torrey Hills Ln

5025 Torrey Hills Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Torrey Hills Ln, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home to Reflections - An enclave of traditional homes tucked among tree-lined streets in Lutz! This immaculate home features a breezy front porch and is perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac. The open floor plan offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an expansive foyer and multi-functional living, dining and family room areas. You'll love to entertain in the light and bright kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances, large eat-in space with window seat and a breakfast bar that overlooks the spacious family room. At the end of the day, you'll retreat to the Master Suite which boasts a double-trayed ceiling, with a walk-in closet, dual vanities. The second bathroom has been tastefully updated with a newer vanity. The screened patio increases your living space for year-round enjoyment with family and friends. Home is just a block from the Community pool and convenient to the community playground. Reflections is near the St. Joseph's Hospital North and ample retail and restaurant establishments. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Torrey Hills Ln have any available units?
5025 Torrey Hills Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 5025 Torrey Hills Ln have?
Some of 5025 Torrey Hills Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Torrey Hills Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Torrey Hills Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Torrey Hills Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Torrey Hills Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Torrey Hills Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Torrey Hills Ln offers parking.
Does 5025 Torrey Hills Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 Torrey Hills Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Torrey Hills Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5025 Torrey Hills Ln has a pool.
Does 5025 Torrey Hills Ln have accessible units?
No, 5025 Torrey Hills Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Torrey Hills Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Torrey Hills Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 Torrey Hills Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5025 Torrey Hills Ln has units with air conditioning.
