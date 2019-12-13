5025 Torrey Hills Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home to Reflections - An enclave of traditional homes tucked among tree-lined streets in Lutz! This immaculate home features a breezy front porch and is perfectly situated on a cul-de-sac. The open floor plan offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an expansive foyer and multi-functional living, dining and family room areas. You'll love to entertain in the light and bright kitchen with newer stainless-steel appliances, large eat-in space with window seat and a breakfast bar that overlooks the spacious family room. At the end of the day, you'll retreat to the Master Suite which boasts a double-trayed ceiling, with a walk-in closet, dual vanities. The second bathroom has been tastefully updated with a newer vanity. The screened patio increases your living space for year-round enjoyment with family and friends. Home is just a block from the Community pool and convenient to the community playground. Reflections is near the St. Joseph's Hospital North and ample retail and restaurant establishments. Available Now.