5016 Bridgeway Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath, 2-car garage, 2-story home in the Reflections community offers 1,1922 SF of living space. Home features soaring ceiling and great room plan with bonus loft space. Kitchen offers plenty of wood cabinets, stone counters, a center island and eat-in space. Stainless appliances include range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Inside utility with Washer/Dryer hookups. Flooring is wood laminate and ceramic tile. Front porch overlooks a wonderful water pond view. Upstairs you will find 3 nice size bedrooms that share a full bath with tub/shower combo. Additional bonus loft space also on 2nd floor. Large master bedroom located on 1st floor has en suite bath with double vanity, soaking tub, glass shower, and walk in closet. Small Pets Will be considered.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.