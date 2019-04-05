All apartments in Cheval
Last updated April 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

5016 Bridgeway Lane

5016 Bridgeway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Bridgeway Lane, Cheval, FL 33558

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath, 2-car garage, 2-story home in the Reflections community offers 1,1922 SF of living space. Home features soaring ceiling and great room plan with bonus loft space. Kitchen offers plenty of wood cabinets, stone counters, a center island and eat-in space. Stainless appliances include range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Inside utility with Washer/Dryer hookups. Flooring is wood laminate and ceramic tile. Front porch overlooks a wonderful water pond view. Upstairs you will find 3 nice size bedrooms that share a full bath with tub/shower combo. Additional bonus loft space also on 2nd floor. Large master bedroom located on 1st floor has en suite bath with double vanity, soaking tub, glass shower, and walk in closet. Small Pets Will be considered.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Bridgeway Lane have any available units?
5016 Bridgeway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 5016 Bridgeway Lane have?
Some of 5016 Bridgeway Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Bridgeway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Bridgeway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Bridgeway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Bridgeway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Bridgeway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Bridgeway Lane offers parking.
Does 5016 Bridgeway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Bridgeway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Bridgeway Lane have a pool?
No, 5016 Bridgeway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Bridgeway Lane have accessible units?
No, 5016 Bridgeway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Bridgeway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Bridgeway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Bridgeway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 Bridgeway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
