4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE

MOVE IN READY HOME! This elegant and enchanting home is located at Calusa Trace in Lutz. It features 1,525 SF. 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage and a nice fenced in backyard with pavered patio, perfect for entertaining! This house features a newly renovated Kitchen, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, and wood flooring in bedrooms. Excellent Schools - nearby Schwarzkopf Elementary School and in the Steinbrenner High school District, which are some of the highest rated schools in the Tampa Bay Area. Please also note this is a pet friendly house with only one breed restriction.