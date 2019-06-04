All apartments in Cheval
4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE

4622 Gulfwinds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Gulfwinds Drive, Cheval, FL 33558
Calusa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY HOME! This elegant and enchanting home is located at Calusa Trace in Lutz. It features 1,525 SF. 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage and a nice fenced in backyard with pavered patio, perfect for entertaining! This house features a newly renovated Kitchen, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, and wood flooring in bedrooms. Excellent Schools - nearby Schwarzkopf Elementary School and in the Steinbrenner High school District, which are some of the highest rated schools in the Tampa Bay Area. Please also note this is a pet friendly house with only one breed restriction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE have any available units?
4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheval, FL.
What amenities does 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE have?
Some of 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
