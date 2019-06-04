4622 GULFWINDS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE IN READY HOME! This elegant and enchanting home is located at Calusa Trace in Lutz. It features 1,525 SF. 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage and a nice fenced in backyard with pavered patio, perfect for entertaining! This house features a newly renovated Kitchen, New Carpet, Fresh Paint, and wood flooring in bedrooms. Excellent Schools - nearby Schwarzkopf Elementary School and in the Steinbrenner High school District, which are some of the highest rated schools in the Tampa Bay Area. Please also note this is a pet friendly house with only one breed restriction.