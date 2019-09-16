4521 Gulfwinds Drive

Amenities

"Pulte Homes Overture II" 1665 SqFt Built in 1995, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED AND FULLY FURNISHED, Great Room, Study or Office with Separate Phone Line, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen, Microwave, Refrigerator, Closet Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer, Two Car Garage w/Opener, Mini/Vertical Blinds, Shades, Drapes, Patio, Fenced Yard, On Conservation Lot, Pet w/Owner Approval. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE



North on Dale Mabry, LT Calusa Trace, RT Gulfwinds Drive



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

