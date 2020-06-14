177 Apartments for rent in Cheval, FL with garage
Cheval is a neighborhood in the town of Lutz, Florida. Don't mark yourself as a tourist, visitor or newbie by saying the town's name as though it rhymes with "guts," though; the locals pronounce it "loots," so make note of it!
Cheval, Florida, is a census-designated place, or CDP. It's part of the larger town of Lutz, and that is located in Hillsborough County, just outside of Tampa. Inside of Cheval's six and a half square miles live nearly 11,000 residents, according to the last census. Beautiful homes, waving palm trees and the scent of the warm Gulf of Mexico waters floating through the air make Cheval a paradise on earth for those who call Cheval home. See more
Cheval apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.