Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

177 Apartments for rent in Cheval, FL with garage

Cheval apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18817 Noble Caspian Drive
18817 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,760 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18101 PEREGRINES PERCH PLACE
18101 Peregrines Perch Place, Cheval, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Look no further than this Calusa Trace 3 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with a large floor plan (nearly 1,300 sf) and views of the lake. Updated with new tile flooring throughout (no carpet), new AC, new water heater, freshly painted and more.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE
17864 Althea Blue Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2608 sqft
This lovely 2608 sqft Venice townhome has enough space for everyone to enjoy! A spacious master suite with expansive walk-in closet, huge loft, study and two car garage this home has so much to offer! The open 1st-floor living area has a great view

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5514 VIOLA LEE WAY
5514 Viola Lee Way, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1888 sqft
Centrally located townhouse in Lutz. Located in a GATED community near the Veterans Expressway on Van Dyke, in Steinbrenner High district.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
18720 NOBLE CASPIAN DRIVE
18720 Noble Caspian Dr, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
STOP LOOKING!!! This is what you've been looking for...GORGEOUS 3/2 and a half bath with one car garage in a NEW GATED COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Heritage Harbor
1 Unit Available
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1888 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this Brand New/never lived in home!! The open floor plan allows for conversation to flow through the kitchen and family room. Enjoy your morning coffee, entertaining or just relaxing on the covered lanai.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cheval
1 Unit Available
18724 WIMBLEDON CIRCLE
18724 Wimbledon Circle, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2480 sqft
Please view this home's virtual tour by copying a pasting this link into your address bar: https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview/stellar/T3239112 -- Gorgeous, updated Townhome in the Guard/Gated Golf & Athletic Club Community of Cheval.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Calusa
1 Unit Available
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cheval
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lake Brant
47 Units Available
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
17378 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17378 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2303 sqft
This beautiful two-story rental is a 2303 sq.ft townhome that offers low maintenance living! This home was the model show home for the Lennar community during construction.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.
Results within 5 miles of Cheval
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
43 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$911
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Wesmere
41 Units Available
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
27 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,298
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
7 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
73 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
12710 Casey Road
12710 Casey Road, Carrollwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3138 sqft
To schedule a viewing: https://rently.
City Guide for Cheval, FL

Cheval is a neighborhood in the town of Lutz, Florida. Don't mark yourself as a tourist, visitor or newbie by saying the town's name as though it rhymes with "guts," though; the locals pronounce it "loots," so make note of it!

Cheval, Florida, is a census-designated place, or CDP. It's part of the larger town of Lutz, and that is located in Hillsborough County, just outside of Tampa. Inside of Cheval's six and a half square miles live nearly 11,000 residents, according to the last census. Beautiful homes, waving palm trees and the scent of the warm Gulf of Mexico waters floating through the air make Cheval a paradise on earth for those who call Cheval home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cheval, FL

Cheval apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

