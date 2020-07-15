Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

195 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cheval, FL

Finding an apartment in Cheval that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Cheval
18605 Avenue Monaco
18605 Avenue Monaco, Cheval, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,495
5435 sqft
This magnificent private golf course estate represents the best in luxury living and gated privacy in its beautiful natural golf course setting.

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
Calusa
4127 Apple Blossom Rd
4127 Apple Blossom Road, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2110 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath POOL HOME in Calusa Trace TAMPA COMMUNITY. Tile Floors Through Out and Carpet in Bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cheval
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Villa Rosa
4524 Perdita Ln
4524 Perdita Lane, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2200 sqft
INCREDIBLY PERFECT! 4/2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM IN VILLA ROSA! THIS HOMES INTERIOR HAS BEEN RENOVATED AND IS ABSOLUTLEY IMMACULATE AND OFFERS LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH DARK WOOD FLOORS.

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
17317 OLD TOBACCO ROAD
17317 Old Tobacco Road, Northdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2303 sqft
This beautiful two story FURNISHED WITH ALL HOUSEWARES AND LINENS with 2303 sq. ft. "Marisol floorplan" town home 3 brms/2.5 baths/HUGE loft/two car garage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Villa Rosa
4518 Perdita Lane
4518 Perdita Lane, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1885 sqft
Located in the community of Villa Rosa, this is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2-car garage and utility room. Hardwood floors throughout the living and dining rooms with new appliances in kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Cheval
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
54 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
8 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified

Last updated July 15
38 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

Last updated July 15
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 15
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Verified

Last updated July 15
12 Units Available
St. James Crossing Apartments
5620 Tranquility Oaks Dr, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments have linen closets, walk-in closets and other storage areas. Complex has a swimming pool and a cardiovascular center. Conveniently located near Westgate Plaza.
Verified

Last updated July 15
7 Units Available
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Community includes a volleyball court and pool. Easy access to Highway 589. Run errands at nearby Westgate Plaza.
Verified

Last updated July 15
14 Units Available
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$977
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Verified

Last updated July 15
8 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
9 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
23 Units Available
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookview at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 15
27 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified

Last updated July 15
72 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Verified

Last updated July 15
10 Units Available
Northdale
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified

Last updated July 15
25 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,893
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
22 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
6 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
City Guide for Cheval, FL

Cheval is a neighborhood in the town of Lutz, Florida. Don't mark yourself as a tourist, visitor or newbie by saying the town's name as though it rhymes with "guts," though; the locals pronounce it "loots," so make note of it!

Cheval, Florida, is a census-designated place, or CDP. It's part of the larger town of Lutz, and that is located in Hillsborough County, just outside of Tampa. Inside of Cheval's six and a half square miles live nearly 11,000 residents, according to the last census. Beautiful homes, waving palm trees and the scent of the warm Gulf of Mexico waters floating through the air make Cheval a paradise on earth for those who call Cheval home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cheval, FL

Finding an apartment in Cheval that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

