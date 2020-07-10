/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Cheval, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 02:50pm
Contact for Availability
Heritage Harbor
19103 Harbor Cove Court
19103 Harbor Cove Court, Cheval, FL
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lutz , FL. Beautiful home, 6 bed 4 bath.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Harbor
5806 GRAND SONATA AVENUE
5806 Grand Sonata Ave, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1888 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION on a Premier Lot that backs up to the conservation in the Beautiful NEW Resort Style Community of AVEA POINTE! Be the first to enjoy Florida's resort style living in this newly constructed, upscale townhome!! The first level
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5514 VIOLA LEE WAY
5514 Viola Lee Way, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1888 sqft
Centrally located townhouse in Lutz. Located in a GATED community near the Veterans Expressway on Van Dyke, in Steinbrenner High district.
Results within 1 mile of Cheval
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,324
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
Results within 5 miles of Cheval
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1499 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Veterans Expressway and I-275. Apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include pool, hot tub, tennis courts and a media room. Smoke-free units are available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
38 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
13 Units Available
Carrollwood Village
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1031 sqft
Situated in prestigious Carrollwood, The Place at Carrollwood Apartments is located in a natural conservation area, surrounded by lush landscaping and natural lakes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
55 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,161
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with ceramic tile floors and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room and pool. Close to Citrus Park Sports Complex. Near Veterans Expressway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Northdale
Lakes of Northdale
16297 Northdale Oaks Dr, Northdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1125 sqft
Sweeping lake views greet you at stunning Lakes of Northdale, located in northwest Tampa, FL. Our sensational apartment features and community amenities contribute to comfort and tranquility.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1389 sqft
The Village at Terra Bella is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-75 and downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
10 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
71 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
26 Units Available
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1343 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canopy at Citrus Park in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
998 sqft
This community offers residents a swimming pool, clubhouse, gym and cabanas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring adorn the apartments' interiors. Located a short walk from Palms of Carrollwood Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
11 Units Available
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1394 sqft
Nestled amongst a lake-dappled landscape full of palm trees and oak trees dripping in lacy Spanish moss, life at The Iris at Northpointe offers a peaceful, tropical escape from the ordinary.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Park at Lake Magdalene
13401 Park Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$785
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1050 sqft
Drop anchor at The Park at Lake Magdalene. Relax in the serenity of breathtaking views from your screened porch or large private patio and enjoy fishing, boating, and a variety of water sports - all in your backyard.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
13941 Clubhouse Dr 310
13941 Clubhouse Drive, Carrollwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1032 sqft
Condo in Resort Furnished 7 mo! Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 269260 Call quick to get this very reduced rate on a 7 month lease! 2 bed 2 bath condo that is fully furnished! Full kitchen, full size appliances, screened in balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5604 Pinnacle Heights Cir Apt 307
5604 Pinnacle Heights Circle, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TOP FLOOR with beautiful waterview! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT with pretty soft-gray paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Carrollwood Village
14022 Village View Dr
14022 Village View Drive, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$840
638 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Beautifully upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath room condo in the heart of Carrollwood Village. Granite countertops, tile and wood laminate flooring and fresh neutral paint throughout! Lovely screened lanai with spacious, open back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5106 Letitia Ct
5106 Letitia Court, Carrollwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
625 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! NEWLY RENOVATED with many upgrades. This 1 Bed / 1 Bath Carrollwood duplex features lovely tile floors throughout, cozy fireplace in living room, vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous new tiled shower and beautifully updated countertops.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FL